25/12/2020 06:47

News

Figure in opposition Udaltsov detained for 10 days for rally order violation

Tags: Violation, Rally, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Sergei Udaltsov, Russia
18:25 24/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday detained opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov for 10 days for breaching the order of running public events, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court refused to toughen administrative supervision imposed on Udaltsov.

In September 2018, the city’s Simonovsky District Court ordered Udaltsov to be subject to administrative supervision until August 2021 when his criminal record is to be canceled. The opposition activist was ordered to visit police twice a month, banned from attending mass rallies, demonstrations and other public events and leaving Moscow Region.  Later, he filed a complaint against this decision with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In 2012, organizers of mass riots in Moscow Leonid Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison each based partly on testimony by Konstantin Lebedev, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison but released on parole.

Over 400 people were arrested and scores injured in the Bolotnaya Square protests that turned violent in May 2012. Dozens were later charged with inciting riots and assault on law enforcement officers.


Figure in opposition Udaltsov detained for 10 days for rally order violation

