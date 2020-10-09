Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/10/2020 19:41

Opposition politician Udaltsov denied 2021 administrative supervision lift

Tags: Rally, Riots, Administrative supervision, Ban, Moscow's Simonovsky District Court, Sergei Udaltsov, Moscow, Russia
16:29 09/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov seeking lifting of an administrative supervision including a ban to attend rallies until 2021 imposed on him, RAPSI learnt from the court.

In September 2018, the city’s Simonovsky District Court ordered Udaltsov to be subject to administrative supervision until August 2021 when his criminal record is to be canceled. The opposition activist was ordered to visit police twice a month, banned from attending mass rallies, demonstrations and other public events and leaving Moscow Region.  Later, he filed a complaint against this decision with the European Court of Human Rights.

In 2012, organizers of mass riots in Moscow Leonid Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison each based partly on testimony by Konstantin Lebedev, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison but released on parole.

Over 400 people were arrested and scores injured in the Bolotnaya Square protests that turned violent in May 2012. Dozens were later charged with inciting riots and assault on law enforcement officers.


