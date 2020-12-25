Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/12/2020 06:47

News

Print this

Ex-head of Moscow Region’s district sentenced to 15 years for abuse of office

Context
Tags: Forgery, Abuse of office, Investigative Committee, Alexander Postrigan, Moscow region, Russia
16:37 24/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – A court in Klin, a town near Moscow, on Thursday sentenced ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Klin District Alexander Postrigan to 15 years behind bars in a case over abuse of office and forgery, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Additionally, the former official was fined 116 million rubles. 

The defendant pled not guilty, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, between 2012 and 2013, Postrigan, knowing about failure to perform construction works in the district in full and the constructed objects’ discrepancy in planning documentation, abused his power and issued permit for the commissioning of 6 multi-family residential houses in the Klin District that resulted in serious violations of interests of the citizens and the state.

Moreover, 2010 through 2011, he received construction materials and property-related services worth at least 20 million rubles ($270,000) from one of the constructors involved in the building of 12 multiple dwellings.

In September 2019, a court in Klin granted a prosecutors’ claim to forfeit assets worth about 9 billion rubles ($120 million) owned by the former official and other persons to the state. In total, 1,700 property items, 4 cars and 5 billion rubles were seized.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-head of Moscow Region’s district sentenced to 15 years for abuse of office

16:37 24/12/2020 A court in Klin, a town near Moscow, on Thursday sentenced ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Klin District Alexander Postrigan to 15 years behind bars in a case over abuse of office and forgery.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Human Rights Council Chair ready to work with EU in health care and digitalization spheres

16:02 24/12/2020 Chair of Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council Valery Fadeyev voiced his readiness to cooperate with the European Union in the areas of health care and digitalization in the course of his online meeting with Ambassador of the European Union to the Russian Federation Markus Ederer.

Ex-head of Moscow Region’s district sentenced to 15 years for abuse of office

16:37 24/12/2020 A court in Klin, a town near Moscow, on Thursday sentenced ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Klin District Alexander Postrigan to 15 years behind bars in a case over abuse of office and forgery.

Fines planned for CSPs failing to pass traffic from foreign satellites through Russian earth stations

17:01 24/12/2020 A bill amending Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences to the effect that domestic communications service providers (CSPs) are to be fined if failing to pass traffic from foreign satellites through Russian earth-based stations has been developed, according to Chairman of the Association of Russian Lawyers Vladimir Gruzdev.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100