Ex-head of Moscow Region’s district sentenced to 15 years for abuse of office

© RAPSI

16:37 24/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – A court in Klin, a town near Moscow, on Thursday sentenced ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Klin District Alexander Postrigan to 15 years behind bars in a case over abuse of office and forgery, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Additionally, the former official was fined 116 million rubles.

The defendant pled not guilty, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, between 2012 and 2013, Postrigan, knowing about failure to perform construction works in the district in full and the constructed objects’ discrepancy in planning documentation, abused his power and issued permit for the commissioning of 6 multi-family residential houses in the Klin District that resulted in serious violations of interests of the citizens and the state.

Moreover, 2010 through 2011, he received construction materials and property-related services worth at least 20 million rubles ($270,000) from one of the constructors involved in the building of 12 multiple dwellings.

In September 2019, a court in Klin granted a prosecutors’ claim to forfeit assets worth about 9 billion rubles ($120 million) owned by the former official and other persons to the state. In total, 1,700 property items, 4 cars and 5 billion rubles were seized.



