16/12/2020 18:28

Restraining order imposed on ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor in embezzlement case upheld

Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow City Court, Mikhail Men, Russia
17:36 16/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 16 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday upheld a restrictive order imposed on the former Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region and auditor of the Account Chamber Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million), RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

In November, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow chose a restrictive order as a measure of restraint for Men until January 18. The court banned him from leaving home, excluding daily 2-hour walks, and using Internet.

Investigators believe that in 2011 Men acting as Governor of the Ivanovo Region organized a criminal group to embezzle the budget funds allocated as a loan for the region’s support. 

Other defendants are ex-first deputy chairman of the Ivanovo Region’s government Pavel Konkov and Managing Director of the Ivanovo Broiler enterprise Dmitry Grishin.


