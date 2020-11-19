Restraining order imposed on ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor accused of $9 mln embezzlement

16:34 19/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 19 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Thursday chose a restrictive order as a measure of restraint for the former Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region and auditor of the Account Chamber Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million), RAPSI was told in the court’s press office.

Earlier, investigators demanded a restrictive order for the defendant until January 18. The court therefore granted their motion and banned Men from leaving home, excluding daily 2-hour walks, and using Internet.

Investigators believe that in 2011 Men acting as Governor of the Ivanovo Region organized a criminal group to embezzle the budget funds allocated as a loan for the region’s support.

Other defendants are ex-first deputy chairman of the Ivanovo Region’s government Pavel Konkov and Managing Director of the Ivanovo Broiler enterprise Dmitry Grishin.