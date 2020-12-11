Investigation into graft case against former Crimean deputy prime minister completed

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:51 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – Investigators have completed probe into former Crimea’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Nakhlupin charged with taking bribes, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Other defendants in the case are the so-called unofficial assistants of Nakhlupin, Valentin Dukorsky and Yaroslav Slivka, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2018, Nakhlupin received bribes through mediation of Dukorsky and Slivka from companies promising to ensure their victory at public procurement auctions. The total amount of bribe is estimated at more than 16 million rubles ($220,000).

The case against Slivka was severed from the others as he had signed a plea deal with investigators.

Nakhlupin was arrested in Moscow on October 17, 2018. The Basmanny District Court of Moscow put him in detention.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksenov earlier wrote on his Facebook page that investigative actions were conducted in the committee on road industry and competition policy, highway service and in Crimeagasseti and Krymenergo companies.