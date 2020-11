Ex-advisor of former Crimean deputy prime minister gets suspended term for bribery

15:10 26/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 26 (RAPSI) – Yaroslav Slivka, a former advisor of detained ex-Crimea’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Nakhlupin, has received a 6.5-year suspended sentence, RAPSI has been told in the press service of Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court.

He has been found guilty of taking bribes on a large-scale. Additionally, he has been sentenced to 5-year probation after the expiry of his suspended term.

Slivka’s former chief Nakhlupin stands charged with receiving bribes on an especially large scale. He pleads not guilty. The official was arrested in Moscow on October 17, 2018. The Basmanny District Court of Moscow put him in detention.