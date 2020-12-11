Prosecutors seek to overturn $3K fine imposed on Moscow children’s hospice

© Moskva city news agency, Sophia Sandurskaya

17:04 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed an appeal seeking to overturn a 200,000-ruble fine imposed on the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) for errors in the organization’s drug register, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The appeal is set for December 14.

Co-founder of the Lighthouse Charity Foundation Lida Moniava earlier wrote on her Facebook page that police had received an application accusing the organization of excessive drug prescribing to one of minor patients. Moniava also stated that the child received all drugs through the state healthcare system.

However, she admitted errors in the drug registers and added that all deficiencies were rectified.