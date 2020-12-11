Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/12/2020 18:21

News

Print this

Prosecutors seek to overturn $3K fine imposed on Moscow children’s hospice

Context
Tags: Charity, Drugs, Fine, Violation, Appeal, The Lighthouse Charity Foundation, The Prosecutor General's Office, Lida Moniava, Russia, Moscow
17:04 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed an appeal seeking to overturn a 200,000-ruble fine imposed on the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) for errors in the organization’s drug register, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The appeal is set for December 14.

Co-founder of the Lighthouse Charity Foundation Lida Moniava earlier wrote on her Facebook page that police had received an application accusing the organization of excessive drug prescribing to one of minor patients. Moniava also stated that the child received all drugs through the state healthcare system.

However, she admitted errors in the drug registers and added that all deficiencies were rectified.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors seek to overturn $3K fine imposed on Moscow children’s hospice

17:04 11/12/2020 Prosecutors have filed an appeal seeking to overturn a 200,000-ruble fine imposed on the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) for errors in the organization’s drug register.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ukrainian accused of journalists’ murder in Donbass arrested in absentia by Moscow court

14:00 11/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Markiv, who stands charged with killing two journalists in Donbass in 2014.

Russian resident faces trial on Nazism justification allegations

15:32 11/12/2020 The Supreme court of Russia’s Komi Republic will hear a case against a 55-year old resident of the town of Vorkuta over online denial of the Nazi crimes.

Russian Interior Ministry drafts document on voluntary DNA registration

16:27 11/12/2020 The Russian Interior Ministry is developing a draft decree on the voluntary genome registration.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100