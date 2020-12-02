Moscow court to hear administrative report against children’s hospice

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

12:51 02/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 2 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will hear an administrative offence report against the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) over errors in the organization’s drug register on December 10, according to the court case file.

The report was made under the article on violations of distribution of narcotic drugs of the Code of Administrative Offences. The hospice could face a fine ranging from 200,000 to 400,000 rubles ($2,600 - 5,300) or suspension of operations for up to 90 days.

Co-founder of the Lighthouse Charity Foundation Lida Moniava earlier wrote on her Facebook page that police had received an application accusing the organization of excessive drug prescribing to one of the minor patients. Moniava also stated that the child received all drugs through the state healthcare system.

However, she admitted errors in the drug registers and added that all deficiencies were rectified.



