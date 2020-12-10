Case of ex-journalist Safronov connected to his work in Roscosmos - Putin

18:02 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – A criminal case against a former newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov is related to his work in Roscosmos, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Safronov was charged over his activities as advisor to a head of the state corporation but not for his journalistic work, the Head of the State said Thursday during a meeting with the members of Russia’s Presidential Council for Human Rights. Allegedly, he transferred information to officers of one of the European intelligence bodies, Putin added.

Safronov was apprehended and detained in early July 2020. After the arrest, the Roscosmos press service said the case was not connected with the work in the company. Treason charges were brought against him on July 13.

Investigators claim Safronov has transmitted secret military information to the Czech intelligence services which, as it known, are linked to the U.S. security agencies. The defendant pleads not guilty.

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers was appointed as advisor of Dmitry Rogozin in May 2020 after a scandal related to the publication of an explosive article about possible resignation of the Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko.



