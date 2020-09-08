Рейтинг@Mail.ru
08/09/2020

News

Appeal against detention of ex-journalist Safronov in treason case set for September 15

Context
Tags: Treason, Moscow City Court, Ivan Safronov, Russia
17:37 07/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 7 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal against extension of detetion of ex-newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov charged with treason for three months on September 15, his attorney Ivan Pavlov told RAPSI on Monday.

On September 2, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court extended detention of Safronov until December 7. The hearing was held behind closed doors. 

Safronov was arrested on July 8. The same day Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court detained him until September 6. According to the Roscosmos press service, his arrest is not connected with the work in the company. On July 13, he was charged with treason. 

Investigators claim Safronov has transmitted secret military information to the Czech intelligence services which, as it known, are linked to the U.S. security agencies. The defendant pleads not guilty.

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers was appointed as advisor of Dmitry Rogozin in May 2020 after a scandal related to the publication of an explosive article about possible resignation of the Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko.


