Ex-journalist Safronov charged with treason tests negative for COVID-19 – ombudsman

11:03 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – Two coronavirus tests ex-journalist Ivan Safronov charged with treason had passed gave negative results, Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights announced Friday citing a chief of Moscow’s Lefortovo detention center.

According to the ombudsman, Safronov feels fine. He was to be transferred back to a common cell from a quarantine unit, she added.

Safronov was arrested on July 8. The same day Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court detained him until September 6. According to the Roscosmos press service, Safronov’s arrest is not connected with his work in the company. On July 13, he was charged with treason.

Investigators claim Safronov has transmitted secret military information to the Czech intelligence services which, as it known, are linked to the U.S. security agencies. The defendant pleads not guilty.

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers was appointed as advisor of Dmitry Rogozin in May 2020 after a scandal related to the publication of an explosive article about possible resignation of the Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko.



