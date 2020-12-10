Crimean blockade organizer sentenced in absentia to 19 years behind bars

© flickr.com/ wp paarz

11:49 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Crimea has sentenced Lenur Islyamov, one of the initiators of food blockade of the peninsula and ex-board chair of Just Bank LLC, to 19 years in absentia, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Islyamov has been found guilty of sabotage committed by an organized group and resulted in severe pecuniary damage, public calls for violation of Russia’s territorial integrity through mass media.

It was found that in November 2015 Islyamov drafted a plan on the destruction of overhead power transmission lines in the Ukrainian Kherson Region transporting electrical power to Crimea and Sevastopol. The convict and his accomplices actively recruited new members to their group. He also repeatedly called for violation of Russia’s territorial integrity using mass media, according to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Crimean investigators launched probe into Islyamov and in November 2015 raided the offices of companies he controlled on the peninsula.



