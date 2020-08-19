Russia’s deposit insurer seeks seizure of assets of alleged organizer of Crimean blockade

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:03 19/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court is to proceed with the Deposit Insurance Agency’s (DIA) petition to seize 1.7 billion-ruble ($232 million) assets of Lenur Islyamov, one of the initiators of food blockade of Crimea and ex-board chair of Just Bank" LLC., on September 14, according to court records.

The motion also includes a demand to attach assest of six forer top managers of the bank.

In July, the court extended an asset sale procedure against Islyamov for six months.

In May 2017, the court found the deal between bank Eurocredit and Islyamov to be unlawful and ruled to include a house in the Moscow Region into the list of property restructured by bankruptcy procedure. In December 2016, the court held that Islyamov owes Eurocredit Bank 234 million rubles (about $4 million at the current exchange rate).

Islyamov was declared bankrupt on July 18, 2016.

On March 16 of the same year, the court introduced a procedure for restructuring of Islyamov’s debt upon the application of Sberbank of Russia. According to the bank’s representative, the businessman’s debt under two loans is estimated at 1.1 billion rubles ($17.4 million). Islyamov was a loan guarantor for the Queen Group Company that received these credits. The company later has been declared bankrupt.

Islyamov owns TV company ATR, transportation company SimCityTrans, and retail chain ICom selling Apple products.

In June 2016, the Commercial Court of Crimea suspended operations of SimCityTrans for 90 days on the grounds that the company committed a serious administrative offence with regard to licensing regulations.

In May 2014, Islyamov, who at that time was Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Council of Ministers responsible for repatriates, water provision and utilities, was dismissed as failing to cope with these responsibilities.

The Crimean investigators launched probe into Islyamov and in November 2015 raided the offices of companies he controlled on the peninsula.

Earlier, Crimea's Prosecutor’s Office informed that two men (Mustafa Dzhemilev and Refat Chubarov) behind the peninsula blockade had been put on the international and one (Lenur Islyamov) on the federal wanted lists.