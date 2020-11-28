Participant of illegal 2019 July rally Malyshevsky loses parole application

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

17:53 27/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 27 (RAPSI) – Activist Eduard Malyshevsky imprisoned for assault on a police officer at the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27, 2019 was denied release on parole on Friday, RAPSI was told in the Uvinsky District Court in Russia’s Udmurt Republic.

A representative of the penal colony where the convict is serving sentence objected to his parole claiming that Malyshevsky had negative recommendations because of repeated violations of the required order and was subject to disciplinary sanctions more than 15 times. The court considered Malyshevsky’s motion and case papers, heard arguments of the convict, his attorney, prosecutors’ conclusions and decided to reject the parole bid.

Malyshevsky was sentenced to 3 years in a penal colony in December. He was found guilty of using violence against a representative of authority. In January, the Moscow City Court reduced the sentence by 3 months.

According to investigators, the accused during the rally attempted to charge through police lines, then after arrest he intentionally broke out a window of a bus where he was placed, and it fell bang on the policeman’s head. Malyshevsky denies guilt and believes that the police officer did not suffer from his actions as he was dressed in the service clothes.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee criminal cases were opened. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.

Several activists have been already convicted and sentenced. Prosecution of five defendants has been dropped.