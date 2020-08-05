Рейтинг@Mail.ru
05/08/2020

Activist Malyshevsky’s appeal against 2019 summer riots sentence dismissed

12:45 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by activist Eduard Malyshevsky against his sentence for assault on a police officer at the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27, 2019, RAPSI learnt from the court’s press service.

In December, Malyshevsky was sentenced to 3 years in a penal colony. He was found guilty of using violence against a representative of authority. In January, the Moscow City Court reduced the sentence to 2 years and 9 months.

According to investigators, the accused during the rally attempted to charge through police lines, then after arrest he intentionally broke out a window of a bus where he was placed, and it fell bang on the policeman’s head.

Malyshevsky denies guilt and believes that the police officer did not suffer from his actions as he was dressed in the service clothes.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee criminal cases were opened. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.

Several activists have been already convicted and sentenced. Prosecution of five defendants has been dropped.


