Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/11/2020 16:06

News

Print this

Activist Kotov denied parole in rally order breaches case

Story: 2019 Moscow summer rallies
Context
13:02 27/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 27 (RAPSI) – The Petushinsky District Court of Russia’s Vladimir Region on Friday rejected a parole bid filed by activist Konstantin Kotov convicted of repeated violations of a rally holding order, the court’s press service reported.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court convicted and sentenced Kotov to 4 years in jail in September 2019. A month later, the Moscow City Court upheld the verdict. He filed a cassation appeal against the ruling.

In early March, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction returned the case of Kotov to a lower court for reconsideration.

In April, the Moscow City Court reduced a 4-year prison sentence passed on Kotov to 1.5 years. The court included in the sentence the term Kotov spent in detention from August 13, 2019 to April 20, 2020.

Investigators claim, the man, who was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for breaking an order of public events in the last 180 days, recently took part in an unauthorized protest action ignoring police demands to stop illegal actions. Investigative authorities claimed that his actions had an intentional nature.

Kotov pleaded not guilty. His defense insisted that there were no elements of a crime in his actions.Protest actions began in Moscow in mid-July after election commissions denied registration of certain opposition members as candidates for the Moscow City Duma elections reasoning that documents submitted by them contained numerous violations.

The first unauthorized rally took place hear the Moscow City Election Commission’s building on July 14, 2019 and looked like a provocation, according to law experts.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were also held on July 27 and August 3, 2019, in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over mass riots. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Activist Kotov denied parole in rally order breaches case

13:02 27/11/2020 The Petushinsky District Court of Russia’s Vladimir Region on Friday rejected a parole bid filed by activist Konstantin Kotov convicted of repeated violations of a rally holding order.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Activist Kotov denied parole in rally order breaches case

13:02 27/11/2020 The Petushinsky District Court of Russia’s Vladimir Region on Friday rejected a parole bid filed by activist Konstantin Kotov convicted of repeated violations of a rally holding order.

VIM Airlines co-owner arrested in absentia in fraud case – court

14:35 27/11/2020 The Moscow Basmanny District Court has arrested co-owner of VIM Airlines company Svetlana Mursekayeva in absentia in a case over credit fraud.

Former Russian penitentiary official detained for two months in abuse of office case

15:41 27/11/2020 A judge on Friday ordered ex-Deputy Chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Valery Maksimenko charged with abuse of office to be placed in detention until January 25.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100