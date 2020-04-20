Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/04/2020 20:45

News

Print this

Activist’s sentence for rally order breaches reduced by 2.5 years

Story: 2019 Moscow summer rallies
Tags: Rally, Moscow City Court, Russia, Moscow
16:58 20/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday reduced a 4-year prison sentence passed on activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order to 1.5 years. The ruling announcement was broadcasted on the court’s website.

The court included in the sentence the term Kotov spent in detention from August 13, 2019 to April 20, 2020.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court convicted and sentenced Kotov to 4 years in jail in September. A month later, the Moscow City Court upheld the verdict. He filed a cassation appeal against the ruling.

In early March, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction returned the case of Kotov to a lower court for reconsideration.

Investigators claim, the man, who was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for breaking an order of public events in the last 180 days, recently took part in an unauthorized protest action ignoring police demands to stop illegal actions. Investigative authorities claimed that his actions had an intentional nature.

Kotov pleaded not guilty. His defense insisted that there were no elements of a crime in his actions.Protest actions began in Moscow in mid-July after election commissions denied registration of certain opposition members as candidates for the Moscow City Duma elections reasoning that documents submitted by them contained numerous violations.

The first unauthorized rally took place hear the Moscow City Election Commission’s building on July 14 and looked like a provocation, according to law experts.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were also held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over mass riots. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Activist’s sentence for rally order breaches reduced by 2.5 years

16:58 20/04/2020 The Moscow City Court on Monday reduced a 4-year prison sentence passed on activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order to 1.5 years. The ruling announcement was broadcasted on the court’s website.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Activist’s sentence for rally order breaches reduced by 2.5 years

16:58 20/04/2020 The Moscow City Court on Monday reduced a 4-year prison sentence passed on activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order to 1.5 years. The ruling announcement was broadcasted on the court’s website.

Russia’s patent authority cancels protection of Yandex brand on Rambler petition

17:50 20/04/2020 The Chamber for Patent Disputes of Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) has met a request of Afisha company, a structure of Rambler Group, seeking to annul legal protection of Yandex Afisha brand owned by OOO Yandex.

Sentence of participant of illegal Moscow rally Surovtsev upheld

15:43 20/04/2020 The Moscow City Court on Monday dismissed an appeal against a 2.5-year sentence given to participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 Sergey Surovtsev.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100