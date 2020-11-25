Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/11/2020 18:53

News

Print this

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor in murder case extended until spring

Context
Tags: Murder, Pre-trial detention, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Moscow, Russian Federation
17:58 25/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday extended detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until March 9, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

Investigators believe Furgal took decisions to commit the crimes in order to move forward his personal business interests. According to the Investigative Committee, the murder of entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya was connected with a long conflict with Furgal and court proceedings over a concrete plant purchased by Zorya. The victim had been killed a day before an obvious verdict was delivered, investigators state.

One more alleged victim of Furgal was his partner Oleg Bulatov. After his murder, the defendant acquired his share in their common business, a company engaged in buy-in and resale of scrap iron, , according to the investigation.

Investigators claim that the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai was involved in the attempted assassination of scrap iron businessman Alexander Smolsky outbidding competitors. 

Moreover, a local resident Roman Sandalov was killed for commercial reasons. A driver of Furgal took the rap.

Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, all crimes were committed by an organized criminal group led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor in murder case extended until spring

17:58 25/11/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday extended detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until March 9.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian prosecutors ask Poland to provide records of Kaczynski phone call before 2010 air crash

14:44 25/11/2020 Russian prosecutors have requested the Polish Justice Ministry to provide audio and verbatim records of a telephone conversation of the former President of Poland Lech Kaczynski and his brother before an air crash in Smolensk in 2010.

Commonwealth of Independent States to institute Council of Supreme Courts Chairs

17:41 25/11/2020 A new body, the Council of Supreme (Higher) Courts Chairs is to be instituted in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor in murder case extended until spring

17:58 25/11/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday extended detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until March 9.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100