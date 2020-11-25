Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/11/2020 04:56

News

Print this

Investigators seek for extension of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor’s detention until spring

Context
Tags: Business, Pre-trial detention, Murder, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Moscow, Russia
16:15 24/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 24 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion seeking to extend detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until March 9, according to the press service of a court.

On September 3, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow extended detention of Furgal until December 9.

Investigators believe Furgal took decisions to commit the crimes in order to move forward his personal business interests. According to the Investigative Committee, the murder of entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya was connected with a long conflict with Furgal and court proceedings over a concrete plant purchased by Zorya. The victim had been killed a day before an obvious verdict was delivered, investigators state.

One more alleged victim of Furgal was his partner Oleg Bulatov. After his murder, the defendant acquired his share in their common business, a company engaged in buy-in and resale of scrap iron, , according to the investigation.

Investigators claim that the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai was involved in the attempted assassination of scrap iron businessman Alexander Smolsky outbidding competitors. 

Moreover, a local resident Roman Sandalov was killed for commercial reasons. A driver of Furgal took the rap.

Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, all crimes were committed by an organized criminal group led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investigators seek for extension of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor’s detention until spring

16:15 24/11/2020 Investigators have filed a motion seeking to extend detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until March 9.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Current sanctions for libel do not meet modern threats – expert

17:52 24/11/2020 The current assessment of danger posed to the society by actions, which can ruin lives of the concrete people, destabilize public order, and cause public outrage through dissemination of certain information, has become absolutely obsolete, Doctor of Jurisprudence, Professor, Chair of the Moscow Lomonosov University Department of Criminal Process Leonid Golovko believes.

Prosecutors urge 17-year prison sentence for ex-Mari El head in $3 mln bribery case

14:34 24/11/2020 Prosecutors asked a district court in Nizhny Novgorod to jail ex-Governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov charged in a 235 million-ruble ($3 million) bribery case for 17 years.

Second Twitter’s challenge against $50K fine dismissed without prejudice

15:38 24/11/2020 The Presnensky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday dismissed a Twitter’s lawsuit challenging institution of enforcement proceedings in a case over the 4 million-ruble (over $50,000 at the current exchange rate) fine imposed on the company for refusal to place its servers in Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100