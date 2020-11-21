Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/11/2020 00:54

News

Print this

Russia’s Interior Ministry opens case against three defense witnesses of actor Efremov

Context
Tags: Criminal justice, Witness, Interior Ministry, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
17:47 20/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 20 (RAPSI) – Criminal cases were launched against three persons witnessing in defense of actor Mikhail Efremov, who had been earlier sentenced for a fatal crash incident, the Interior Ministry press service informs RAPSI on Friday.

Two of those persons are suspected of intentionally making false statements that they saw not Efremov, but someone else driving the car at the time of the accident. Another suspect alleged that he detected another person being in the car alongside the actor.

This October, the Moscow City Court reduced jail sentence of Efremov by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years. The actor was found guilty of DUI driving resulting in vehicular homicide.

As established by the court, on the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

Efremov pleaded guilty in the case.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Interior Ministry opens case against three defense witnesses of actor Efremov

17:47 20/11/2020 Criminal cases were launched against three persons witnessing in defense of actor Mikhail Efremov, who had been earlier sentenced for a fatal crash incident.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Interior Ministry opens case against three defense witnesses of actor Efremov

17:47 20/11/2020 Criminal cases were launched against three persons witnessing in defense of actor Mikhail Efremov, who had been earlier sentenced for a fatal crash incident.

Bill on 3-day term for removal of personal data from social media reaches State Duma

15:57 20/11/2020 A bill on publicly available personal data entitles citizens the right to specify the duration of a period within which such data is permitted to be processed, according to the author of the document, member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Anton Gorelkin.

Russia’s civic activist urges cooperation of politicians, rights advocates to fight neo-Nazism

17:29 20/11/2020 Russia and foreign countries need to join efforts of politicians, human rights activists, and experts as to the monitoring of manifestations of resurgence of neo-Nazi phenomena and improve relevant mechanisms aimed to counter this problem, Russia’s Civic Chamber member Alexander Brod believes.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100