Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/10/2020 18:57

News

Print this

Sentence of actor Efremov in fatal car crash case reduced by 6 months

Context
Tags: road traffic accident, Alcohol, Car crash, Moscow City Court, Mikhail Efremov, Russia, Moscow
17:20 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday reduced jail sentence of actor Mikhail Efremov in a fatal car crash case by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years, a RAPSI correspondent reported from the courtroom. 

Efremov pled guilty in full during the appeals hearing. Earlier, he paid 3 million rubles (about $40,000) in compensation to three relatives of late victim Sergey Zakharov: his widow, son and brother. The court took into account this circumstance.

The sentence comes into force today. The convict has a right to challenge it in a cassation instance.

On September 8, he received 8 years in penal colony for and was banned Efremov from driving for three years. The court returned him his broken Jeep. The court found that victim Sergey Zakharov was killed in the accident due to the defendant's driving behaviour.

When delivering sentence Judge Elena Abramova said Efremov needed no compulsory psychiatric care. The defendant accepted the danger of his actions and did not suffer serious mental diseases, the judge stated. However, the court considered his guilty plea during the pretrial investigation and his three minor children as mitigating circumstances.

On September 3, a prosecutor demanded an 11-year imprisonment for Efremov and driving ban for 3 years. That day, the court heard the parties’ arguments. Before the beginning Efremov made a plea of guilty. Earlier, he refused to admit his guilt and said he remembered nothing.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Sentence of actor Efremov in fatal car crash case reduced by 6 months

17:20 22/10/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday reduced jail sentence of actor Mikhail Efremov in a fatal car crash case by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Sentence of actor Efremov in fatal car crash case reduced by 6 months

17:20 22/10/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday reduced jail sentence of actor Mikhail Efremov in a fatal car crash case by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years.

State Duma ratifies extradition treaty between Russian and Eсuador

17:45 22/10/2020 The State Duma on Thursday ratified a treaty of criminals’ extradition signed by Russia and Ecuador.

Refusal to release activist convicted of assault on officer on parole upheld

14:04 22/10/2020 The Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s refusal to release activist Kirill Zhukov, who had committed an assault on a National Guard officer during an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27, 2019, on parole.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100