20/11/2020 15:39

News

Prosecution demands 20 years in prison for Moscow Region district ex-head Shestun

Tags: Money laundering, Fraud, Bribery, Alexander Shestun, Moscow region, Russia
14:56 20/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 20 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor has demanded a 20-year penal colony sentence for ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov District Alexander Shestun, according to his wife Yulia Shestun.

Additionally, the prosecution sought a 50 million-ruble fine (over $650,000) and recovery of 64 million rubles (over $840,000) from the defendant, the defendant’s spouse told RAPSI on Friday.

Shestun stands charged with fraud, bribery, money laundering and illegal business running.

According to investigators, acting as a head of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov District, from 2003 to 2018, Shestun created 43 commercial organizations through his trustees and ran them. Profits he used for purchasing municipal land plots at bargain prices.

Moreover, between 2008 and 2011, Shestun along with his business partners Boris Krivodubsky and Sergey Samsonov illegally acquired title to four land plots with an area of 10 hectares through affiliated firms and therefore caused damage worth over 64.5 million rubles to the budget. In total, the accomplices sold illegally acquired plots for 160 million rubles. Initially, they bought the land for 628, 000 rubles, the case papers read.

One more charge count is related to a bribe worth 9.9 million rubles Shestun allegedly received from an employee of a district administration for the common protection. He pleads not guilty.

