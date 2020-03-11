Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/03/2020 20:47

News

Print this

Prosecutors’ $14 mln claim against Moscow Region district ex-head set for March 31

Context
Tags: Assets, Seizure, The Prosecutor General's Office, Alexander Shestun, Moscow region, Russia
18:05 11/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – A court in Odintsovo, a town in the Moscow Region, will begin hearing a lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office seeking to forfeit assets of ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov District Alexander Shestun worth over 1 billion rubles (about $14 million) to the state  on March 31, according to information published on the court’s official website.

Along with Shestun there are other defendants in the claim, 25 individuals and 20 legal entities.

Shestun stands charged with fraud, money laundering, illegal business and receiving a large-scale bribe, the statement reads.

According to investigators, acting as a head of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov District, from 2003 to 2018, Shestun created 43 commercial organizations through his trustees and ran them. Profits he used for purchasing municipal land plots at bargain prices.

Moreover, between 2008 and 2011, Shestun along with his business partners Boris Krivodubsky and Sergey Samsonov illegally acquired title to four land plots with an area of 10 hectares through affiliated firms and therefore caused damage worth over 64.5 million rubles to the budget. In total, the accomplices sold illegally acquired plots for 160 million rubles. Initially, they bought the land for 628, 000 rubles, case papers read.

The investigation obtained evidence of possession of assets worth about 3.2 billion rubles by Shestun, his business partners, their relatives and other individuals and legal entities.

Last April, the Krasnogorsk City Court in the Moscow Region forfeited 10-billion-ruble ($150 million) worth assets owned by Shestun to the state. The court therefore granted a motion lodged by the Prosecutor General’s Office to seize more than 670 real estate items in the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov district and 22 cars. This property status does not correspond to his income, prosecutors stated.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors’ $14 mln claim against Moscow Region district ex-head set for March 31

18:05 11/03/2020 A court in Odintsovo, a town in the Moscow Region, will begin hearing a lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office seeking to forfeit assets of ex-head of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov District Alexander Shestun worth over 1 billion rubles (about $14 million) to the state on March 31.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Upper house of Russian parliament approves Constitution amending bill

16:09 11/03/2020 The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday backed a draft law on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Number of complaints from minor convicts, detainees drops – Russian children’s ombudsman

14:24 11/03/2020 The number of complaints submitted to the office of Russian child rights commissioner from prisons and detention facilities for minors has decreased in recent years, children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has said during the extended meeting of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s panel.

Russian prosecutors declare NGO registered in Belgium undesirable

17:16 11/03/2020 The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international NGO European Endowment for Democracy registered in Belgium undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100