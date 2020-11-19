Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/11/2020 01:22

News

Print this

Prosecutors’ $1.4 mln suit against ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery granted

Context
Tags: Seizure, Corruption, Assets, Leonid Markelov, Mari El, Russia
17:59 18/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 18 (RAPSI) – A court on Wednesday granted a prosecutor’s claim and ordered collection of the 111 million-ruble assets from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov charged with corruption in favor of the state.

A prosecutoral check earlier revealed that Markelov and an organization under his control had property in Ioshkar Ola, the capital of Mari El, namely an entertainment center’s building priced at more than 111 million rubles, the statement reads. Information on the building confirming that it had been legally purchased was not submitted, the statement reads.

This September, a court in Russia’s Ulyanovsk forfeited to the state assets worth 374.8 million rubles ($5 million) belonging to Markelov. Earlier, a court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod recovered over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million) from him in favor of the state.  The court levied 120 property items, 16 cars, luxury wristwatch worth 1 million rubles, over 8.5 million rubles, $224,000 and 660,000 euros upon a motion filed by prosecutors. Moreover, land plots, apartments, luxury goods, money and shares were ordered to be forfeited to the state.

Currently, Markelov is on trial on bribery allegations. Initially, the case against him was to be considered in the Republic of Mari El, but the Supreme Court of Russia changed its territorial jurisdiction and forwarded the case to Nizhny Novgorod.

Investigators believe that Markelov acting as the republic’s governor received through Kozhanova 235 million rubles from the founder of Akashevskaya factory as a bribe for common protection and assistance in the property payment of funds provided by the state support for development of the agricultural complex.

According to defense lawyer Sergey Sevruk, Markelov is also a defendant in another criminal case over illegal possession of ammunition. Media also reported that there is the third case against the former official over abuse of power.

Markelov pleads not guilty to all accusations.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors’ $1.4 mln suit against ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery granted

17:59 18/11/2020 A court on Wednesday granted a prosecutor’s claim and ordered collection of the 111 million-ruble assets from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov charged with corruption in favor of the state.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

State Duma adopts bills on Russian Constitution’s primacy over international court rulings

13:39 18/11/2020 The State Duma adopted a package of bills on the primacy of Russia’s Constitution over decisions and rulings of international organizations and courts in a final third reading on Wednesday.

Defendants in case over Russian pilot’s death in Syria put on international wanted list

16:23 18/11/2020 Investigators placed four members of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia, who had been allegedly involved in the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria in 2018 on the international wanted list.

Bill on granting foreign agent status to individuals reaches State Duma

17:22 18/11/2020 A bill envisaging that individuals engaged in political activities or collection of information in the military-technical sphere may be granted the foreign agent status if receiving financing from abroad has been submitted to the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100