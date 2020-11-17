Cassation instance upholds recovery of $30 mln from ex-Mari El governor in bribery case

© Official website of the head of Mari El

18:22 16/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 16 (RAPSI) – The First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery against forfeiture of his assets worth over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate), RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

A court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod recovered over 2.2 billion rubles (about $34.5 million) from Markelov in favor of the state in November 2019.

The court levied 120 property items, 16 cars, luxury wristwatch worth 1 million rubles, over 8.5 million rubles, $224,000 and 660,000 euros upon a motion filed by prosecutors. Moreover, land plots, apartments, luxury goods, money and shares were ordered to be forfeited to the state.

Currently, Markelov is on trial on bribery allegations. Initially, the case against him was to be considered in the Republic of Mari El, but the Supreme Court of Russia changed its territorial jurisdiction and forwarded the case to Nizhny Novgorod.

Investigators believe that Markelov acting as the republic’s governor received through Kozhanova 235 million rubles from the founder of Akashevskaya factory as a bribe for common protection and assistance in the property payment of funds provided by the state support for development of the agricultural complex.

According to defense lawyer Sergey Sevruk, Markelov is also a defendant in another criminal case over illegal possession of ammunition.

Media also reported that there is the third case against the former official over abuse of power.

Markelov pleads not guilty to all accusations.



