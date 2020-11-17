Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/11/2020 00:30

News

Print this

Cassation instance upholds recovery of $30 mln from ex-Mari El governor in bribery case

Context
Tags: Assets, Seizure, Appeal, Bribery, Leonid Markelov, Mari El, Russia
18:22 16/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 16 (RAPSI) – The First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery against forfeiture of his assets worth over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate), RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

A court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod recovered over 2.2 billion rubles (about $34.5 million) from Markelov in favor of the state in November 2019.

The court levied 120 property items, 16 cars, luxury wristwatch worth 1 million rubles, over 8.5 million rubles, $224,000 and 660,000 euros upon a motion filed by prosecutors. Moreover, land plots, apartments, luxury goods, money and shares were ordered to be forfeited to the state.

Currently, Markelov is on trial on bribery allegations. Initially, the case against him was to be considered in the Republic of Mari El, but the Supreme Court of Russia changed its territorial jurisdiction and forwarded the case to Nizhny Novgorod.

Investigators believe that Markelov acting as the republic’s governor received through Kozhanova 235 million rubles from the founder of Akashevskaya factory as a bribe for common protection and assistance in the property payment of funds provided by the state support for development of the agricultural complex.

According to defense lawyer Sergey Sevruk, Markelov is also a defendant in another criminal case over illegal possession of ammunition.

Media also reported that there is the third case against the former official over abuse of power.

Markelov pleads not guilty to all accusations.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Cassation instance upholds recovery of $30 mln from ex-Mari El governor in bribery case

18:22 16/11/2020 The First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery against forfeiture of his assets worth over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Assets worth nearly $600 mln seized from Magomedov brothers as part of Summa Group case

16:37 16/11/2020 Assets worth over 45 billion rubles (about $600 million) belonging to Summa Group owner Ziyavudin Magomedov and his brother Magomed Magomedov have been seized during investigation into a case against them.

Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges delay as to bill banning extrajudicial removal of minors

17:48 16/11/2020 It is necessary to delay the discussion of a bill envisaging a ban on removal of children from their families under out-of-court procedures, Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes, citing criticism on the part of both lawmakers and the society.

Cassation instance upholds recovery of $30 mln from ex-Mari El governor in bribery case

18:22 16/11/2020 The First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery against forfeiture of his assets worth over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100