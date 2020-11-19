Рейтинг@Mail.ru
19/11/2020 01:22

Prosecutors seek to forfeit $2.7 mln assets belonging to ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia

Tags: Seizure, Assets, The Prosecutor General's Office, Alexander Solovyov, Udmurt Republic, Russia
17:01 18/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 18 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking to forfeit to the state over 200 million rubles ($2.7 million) belonging to the former head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov, his family and firms, according to a statement published on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the prosecution, in 2007 – 2016, Solovyov had a hidden extracurricular income exceeding his official earnings contrary to the anti-corruption legislation. The former official, his family and trustees bought 75 property items, including apartments, a cottagage and land plots, worth over 169 million rubles ($2.3 million). However, their joint revenue was estimated at 24 million rubles.

Moreover, Solovyov through his trustees was an owner of a construction work in progress and shareholder in the Udmurtstalmost company, the statement reads.

Solovyov was sentenced to a maximum security penal colony in mid-October. He was found guilty of bribe-taking on an especially large scale. In addition to the 10-year prison term he was fined 275 million rubles (about $3.6 million at the current exchange rate).

In the course of the probe the former official admitted guilt and cooperated with investigators; he presented detailed information about the crimes he had been charged with; nevertheless, he changed his position at the court hearings saying he did not commit bribery, the statement reads.

According to the charging documents, in 2014-2016, Solovyov received bribes amounting to 140 million rubles from representatives of organizations behind the construction of bridge crossings over the Kama and Buy rivers in the Udmurt Republic.

On April 4, 2017, Solovyov was relieved of his position on decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.


