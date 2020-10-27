Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/10/2020 23:54

News

Print this

Ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia challenges 10-year prison sentence for bribery

Context
Tags: Sentence, Appeal, Bribery, Court, Alexander Solovyov, Udmurt Republic, Russia
17:47 27/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 27 (RAPSI) - The former head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov had filed an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence passed on him in a 140 million-ruble (about $1.8 million) bribery case, RAPSI was told in the press office of the republican community of judges on Tuesday.

Solovyov was sentenced to a maximum security penal colony in mid-October. He was found guilty of bribe-taking on an especially large scale. In addition to the 10-year prison term he was fined 275 million rubles (about $3.6 million at the current exchange rate).

In the course of the probe the former official admitted guilt and cooperated with investigators; he presented detailed information about the crimes he had been charged with; nevertheless, he changed his position at the court hearings saying he did not commit bribery, the statement reads.

According to the charging documents, in 2014-2016, Solovyov received bribes amounting to 140 million rubles from representatives of organizations behind the construction of bridge crossings over the Kama and Buy rivers in the Udmurt Republic.

On April 4, 2017, Solovyov was relieved of his position on decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia challenges 10-year prison sentence for bribery

17:47 27/10/2020 The former head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov had filed an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence passed on him in a 140 million-ruble (about $1.8 million) bribery case, RAPSI was told in the press office of the republican community of judges on Tuesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

WWII murders in Novgorod Region recognized as genocide

19:46 27/10/2020 The Soletsky District Court in the Nizny Novgorod Region on Tuesday adjudged that an act of genocide against peoples of the Soviet Union was committed in Zhestyanaya Gorka village in 1942.

Ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia challenges 10-year prison sentence for bribery

17:47 27/10/2020 The former head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov had filed an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence passed on him in a 140 million-ruble (about $1.8 million) bribery case, RAPSI was told in the press office of the republican community of judges on Tuesday.

Navalny’s foundation loses appeal against $1.4 mln ruling in dispute with food supplier

18:04 27/10/2020 A cassation appeal filed by a foundation established by Alexey Navalny against a ruling ordering the blogger and his associate Lyubov Sobol to pay 88 million rubles ($1.4 million) in favor a company supplying food to school has been dismissed.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100