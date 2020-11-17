Рейтинг@Mail.ru
17/11/2020 20:12

Ex-owner of Yugra bank brought back under house arrest in $100 mln embezzlement case

Tags: House arrest, Embezzlement, Yugra bank, The First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction, Alexey Khotin, Russia
18:04 17/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 17 (RAPSI) – The First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction on Tuesday brought ex-owner of Bank Yugra Alexey Khotin charged with embezzling 7.5 billion rubles (about $100 million) from the credit organization back under house arrest until January 18, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The instance overturned a lower court ruling of October 13 replacing the defendant’s house arrest with a restraining order. The restrictive measure was imposed on Khotin and two other defendants, ex-board chairman of the bank Dmitry Shilyayev abd ex-bank president of Yugra Alexey Nefedov, until January 15.

Investigators believe that banker Khotin and his alleged accomplices have been involved in stealing the funds from Yugra. The fact of the embezzlement is confirmed by the documents of Russia’s Central Bank, Deposit Insurance Agency and other evidence, according to the investigation.

In October 2018, the Moscow Commercial Court declared Yugra bankrupt.

 

