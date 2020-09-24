Russia’s deposit insurer files one more multimillion claim against Yugra bank ex-managers

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:23 24/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) - The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) has lodged one more claim against ex-owner of Bank Yugra Alexey Khotin, ex-board chairman Dmitry Shilyayev and several other individuals and legal entities seeking to recover over $97 million from them, according to the DIA’s information.

In August, the Agency lodged several applications with the Moscow Commercial Court demanding over $29 million and about 4 billion rubles ($54 million) from the former bank managers.

Previously, the court granted a DIA’s claim to seize assets worth over 4.9 billion rubles (about $67 million) from Khotin, Shilyayev and other defendants. The request for injunctive remedies has been lodged as part of the DIA’s claim for the collection of this sum from the defendants.

In July, the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) filed two more claims seeking to collect over 6.5 billion rubles ($90.5 million) in damages from the same figures. Earlier, the court seized over 21.5 billion rubles (about $300 million) belonging to Khotin, Shilyayev and others. A relevant injunctive remedies petition has been filed by the DIA as part of its claim to collect this amount from the former bank managers.

In June, the court attached their assets in the total amount of more than 77 billion rubles (over $1 billion).

Previously, the same court ruled in favor of the DIA as to attachment of cash assets and other properties of former Bank Yugra managers worth several dozens of billions.

At that time, DIA petitioned the court to grant it interim relief by seizing the aforesaid property in the framework of a claim by which it sought to hold the defendants civilly liable and recover from them the damages.

In the period from April 9 through April 16, the court ruled in favor of DIA as to the recovery of about 8 billion rubles (about $113 million at the current exchange rate) from the defendants, holding them civilly liable, and the seizure of their assets.

This February, the court dismissed a request of Yugra bank acting on behalf of Shilyayev to review the ruling, by which the bank’s license had been revoked in 2017, basing upon new evidence.

An earlier petition to review the order of Russia’s Central Bank of 2017 revoking Yugra license was dismissed in cassation in September 2019.

In July 2017, Russia's Central Bank said withdrew the license of Yugra bank, one of the top 30 banks. It imposed temporary administration represented by the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in the bank. The DIA was ordered to conduct Yugra’s status inquiry.

In October 2018, the Moscow Commercial Court declared Yugra bankrupt.

This April, the Moscow City Court extended house arrest of the majority stockholder of Yugra bank Alexey Khotin charged with embezzling 7.5 billion rubles from the credit organization until July 18. Other defendants in the embezzlement case, ex-bank board chairman Dmitry Shilyayev and ex-president of the bank Alexey Nefedov, will also stay under house arrest until mid-July.

Investigators believe that banker Khotin and his alleged accomplices have been involved in stealing the money from Yugra. The fact of the embezzlement is confirmed by the documents of Russia’s Central Bank, Deposit Insurance Agency and other evidence, according to the investigation.