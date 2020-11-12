Suspect in army servicemen murder in Voronezh Region detained for two months

17:20 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) - The Voronezh Garrison Military Court on Wednesday ordered military conscript Anton Makarov suspected of murdering an officer and two comrades-in-arms at a military base to be placed in detention until January 8, the court’s press service reports.

The court granted a motion of investigators. The common soldier and his defense petitioned for house arrest.

Makarov is also suspected of stealing weapon.

According to investigators, on the morning of November 9, Makarov killed an officer using an axe, took his weapon and shot his comrades-in-arms. Two of them died, another one was injured and admitted to hospital where he later died.



