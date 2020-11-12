Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/11/2020 08:45

News

Print this

Suspect in army servicemen murder in Voronezh Region detained for two months

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Theft, Weapons, Murder, Army, The Voronezh Garrison Military Court, Voronezh, Russia
17:20 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) - The Voronezh Garrison Military Court on Wednesday ordered military conscript Anton Makarov suspected of murdering an officer and two comrades-in-arms at a military base to be placed in detention until January 8, the court’s press service reports.

The court granted a motion of investigators. The common soldier and his defense petitioned for house arrest.

Makarov is also suspected of stealing weapon.

According to investigators, on the morning of November 9, Makarov killed an officer using an axe, took his weapon and shot his comrades-in-arms. Two of them died, another one was injured and admitted to hospital where he later died.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Suspect in army servicemen murder in Voronezh Region detained for two months

17:20 11/11/2020 The Voronezh Garrison Military Court on Wednesday ordered military conscript Anton Makarov suspected of murdering an officer and two comrades-in-arms at a military base to be placed in detention until January 8.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges adoption of law to overcome foreign censorship

17:43 11/11/2020 It is necessary to develop the Russian legislation by imposing liability for online censorship practiced by Western internet platforms, First Deputy Chair of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Development of the Information Community Alexander Malkevich believes.

Russian lawmakers back youth age increment up to 35 years

16:44 11/11/2020 The State Duma on Wednesday passed in the first reading a bill on raising of the youth limitating age from 30 to 35 years.

Bill on easing of regulations applied to walking guide dogs reaches State Duma

15:50 11/11/2020 A bill envisaging more lax regulations on the walking of their assistance dogs by the blind has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100