Investigators demand detention for soldier suspected of army servicemen murder

Tags: Murder, Army, Investigative Committee, Voronezh, Russia
10:39 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) – Investigators filed a motion to detain military conscript Anton Makarov, who had allegedly murdered an officer and two comrades-in-arms, the press service of the Voronezh Garrison Military Court reports Wednesday.

The common soldier is suspected of killing two and more persons and stealing weapon.

According to investigators, on the morning of November 9, Makarov killed an officer using an axe, took his weapon and shot his comrades-in-arms. Two of them died, another one was injured and admitted to hospital where he later died.

