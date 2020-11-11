Nizhny Novgorod Region's court fines journalist $4,000 for coronavirus fake

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

12:05 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) – A court has fined journalist and admin of one of the Telegram channels Alexander Pichugin 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for distributing fake news about coronavirus, RAPSI has learnt from the United press service of the Nizhny Novgorod Region’s courts of general jurisdiction.

The man has been found guilty of public distribution under the guise of truth of knowingly false information posing a threat to human life and safety.

