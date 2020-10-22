Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/10/2020 18:57

News

Print this

Moscow lawmaker sentenced to suspended term for $30,000 embezzlement

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court, Oleg Sheremetyev, Moscow, Russia
16:16 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev on Thursday received a 4-year suspended sentence with further 4-year probation for the 2 million-ruble (about $30,000) budget funds embezzlement, RAPSI was told in the press service of the Zamoskvoretsky District Court.

The court also granted a 2.1 million-ruble civil claim filed by an injured party.

On Monday, a prosecutor demanded a 4-year suspended sentence with 5-year probation for Sheremetyev. Earlier, house arrest of the defendant was extended until March 25, 2021.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. He claims that accusations are based on testimony of Irina Kuznetsova who exacts revenge on him for withdrawal of her status of parliamentary assistant.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow lawmaker sentenced to suspended term for $30,000 embezzlement

16:16 22/10/2020 The Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev on Thursday received a 4-year suspended sentence with further 4-year probation for the 2 million-ruble (about $30,000) budget funds embezzlement.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Sentence of actor Efremov in fatal car crash case reduced by 6 months

17:20 22/10/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday reduced jail sentence of actor Mikhail Efremov in a fatal car crash case by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years.

State Duma ratifies extradition treaty between Russian and Eсuador

17:45 22/10/2020 The State Duma on Thursday ratified a treaty of criminals’ extradition signed by Russia and Ecuador.

Refusal to release activist convicted of assault on officer on parole upheld

14:04 22/10/2020 The Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s refusal to release activist Kirill Zhukov, who had committed an assault on a National Guard officer during an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27, 2019, on parole.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100