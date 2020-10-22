Moscow lawmaker sentenced to suspended term for $30,000 embezzlement

© Moskva city news agency, Kirill Zykov

16:16 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev on Thursday received a 4-year suspended sentence with further 4-year probation for the 2 million-ruble (about $30,000) budget funds embezzlement, RAPSI was told in the press service of the Zamoskvoretsky District Court.

The court also granted a 2.1 million-ruble civil claim filed by an injured party.

On Monday, a prosecutor demanded a 4-year suspended sentence with 5-year probation for Sheremetyev. Earlier, house arrest of the defendant was extended until March 25, 2021.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. He claims that accusations are based on testimony of Irina Kuznetsova who exacts revenge on him for withdrawal of her status of parliamentary assistant.