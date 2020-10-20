Sentencing of Moscow lawmaker Sheremetyev set for October 22

17:47 19/10/2020

MOSCOW, October (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court will pass sentence upon the City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev charged with the 2 million-ruble ($30,000) budget funds embezzlement on October 22, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

On Monday, a prosecutor demanded a 4-year suspended sentence with 5-year probation for Sheremetyev.

Earlier, house arrest of the defendant was extended until March 25, 2021.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. He claims that accusations are based on testimony of Irina Kuznetsova who exacts revenge on him for withdrawal of her status of parliamentary assistant.



