Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
07/10/2020 20:30

News

Print this

Russian regions advised to establish centers for victims of domestic violence – police

Context
Tags: Domestic violence, Police, Interior Ministry, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russia
17:29 07/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – Heads of Russia’s regions need to consider establishing centers for providing assistance to victims of domestic violence, the country's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said addressing the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s Parliament, on Wednesday.

The problem was discussed repeatedly at the meetings of the Governmental Commission on Offence Prevention, he noted, adding that the heads of regions were advised to establish such facilities.

Over the last 8 months the number of registered domestic violence cases has declined by almost 3%, Kolokoltsev observed.

Due to various reasons, victims sometimes prefer not to turn to police and avoid official probes into their cases; frequently they prefer to withdraw their complaints, the Interior Ministry Head concluded.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian regions advised to establish centers for victims of domestic violence – police

17:29 07/10/2020 Heads of Russia’s regions need to consider establishing centers for providing assistance to victims of domestic violence, the country's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said addressing the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s Parliament, on Wednesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian regions advised to establish centers for victims of domestic violence – police

17:29 07/10/2020 Heads of Russia’s regions need to consider establishing centers for providing assistance to victims of domestic violence, the country's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said addressing the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s Parliament, on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,800 criminals apprehended by voluntary people’s guards in 2020

16:16 07/10/2020 Voluntary people’s guards and public law enforcement apprehended about 2,800 criminals and offenders in 2020, Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the Federation Council on Wednesday.

State Duma committee backs Russian Constitution Court powers amendments

18:00 07/10/2020 The State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation has recommended lawmakers to pass a bill on powers and formation order of the country’s Constitutional Court in the first reading.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100