Nearly 2,800 criminals apprehended by voluntary people’s guards in 2020

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:16 07/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) - Voluntary people’s guards and public law enforcement apprehended about 2,800 criminals and offenders in 2020, Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the Federation Council on Wednesday.

In total, nearly 970,000 citizens were involved in the public order maintenance this year, he added.

According to the Interior Minister, over 130,000 administrative offenses were repressed in 2020 with the aid of voluntary people’s guards.

The crime rate also declines thanks to preventive maintenance in relation to predelinquents. In total, around 370,000 people of this category are recorded in police and controlled by local district police chiefs, Kolokoltsev stated.



