Charges against rapper in road accident case toughened after drugs found in his blood

00:08 24/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – Police toughened charges against rapper Elmin Guliyev in the central Moscow road traffic case after drugs had been found in his blood, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk has told RAPSI.

Medical examination revealed that the defendant was under the influence of drugs when driving his car, she stated.

On the evening of September 23, the Tagansky District Court of Moscow ordered Guliyev to be put in detention for two months, until November 21.

Earlier, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.