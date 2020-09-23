Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Investigators seek to detain rapper accused of hitting pedestrians in central Moscow

14:57 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion seeking detention for rapper Elmin Guliyev accused of hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow, the spokesperson of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court Zulfia Gurinchuk has told RAPSI.

According to the probe, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.

Guliyev was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. He could face up to 2 years behind bars if convicted.


President instructs Government to budget higher payments to families with young children

16:03 23/09/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Government to make a provision for increased payments to families having children aged from 3 to 7.

State Duma Committee approves punishment for inducement to use drugs via Internet

17:32 23/09/2020 The Committee on Security and Countering Corruption of Russia’s State Duma has backed amendments to antidrug laws concerning online inducement to the drug use and recommended lawmakers to pass them in the first reading.

Alleged sect leaders detained for two months by Siberian court

15:24 23/09/2020 The Central District Court of Novosibirsk, a city in Russia’s Siberia, has placed three alleged religious sect leaders in detention for two months.

