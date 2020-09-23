Investigators seek to detain rapper accused of hitting pedestrians in central Moscow

14:57 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion seeking detention for rapper Elmin Guliyev accused of hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow, the spokesperson of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court Zulfia Gurinchuk has told RAPSI.

According to the probe, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.

Guliyev was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. He could face up to 2 years behind bars if convicted.



