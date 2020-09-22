Рейтинг@Mail.ru
22/09/2020 12:39

News

Investigative Committee head orders check of ex-lawyer Pashayev’s actions amid fraud reports

Context
Tags: Fraud, Investigative Committee, Elman Pashayev, Alexander Bastrykin, Russia
10:57 22/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) – Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered a pre-investigation check to be conducted over information on allegedly illegal actions by Elman Pashayev, ex-defense lawyer for actor Mikhail Efremov.

According to the Investigative Committee’s statement, it was earlier reported that Pashaev could be involved in a property fraud as a result of which one of the Moscow families lost their housing. Allegedly, Pashayev fraudulently signed in at their apartment and then privatized the accommodation unit.

Bastrykin ordered examination of all reported circumstances, legal assessment to be conducte and measures to restore violated rights to be taken. If needed, a criminal case will be opened, the statement reads.


