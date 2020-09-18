Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Former defense attorney of actor Efremov disbarred

Tags: Legal practice, Bar association, Elman Pashayev, North Caucasus, Russia
17:09 18/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 18 (RAPSI) – The Council of North Ossetia Bar Association has disbarred Elman Pashayev over ethics violation during the trial of actor Mikhail Efremov.

Earlier, the Russian Justice Ministry submitted to the North Ossetian law chamber a disbarment plea against lawyer Pashayev over professional misconduct during the trial of Efremov.

The Ministry also urged from a Moscow bar association to open disciplinary proceedings against lawyer for the case victims Alexander Dobrovinsky.

The Justice Ministry said its pleas were related to public statements of the attorneys during the court proceedings against Efremov. The statements, according to the authority, contain signs of violation of the Federal law "On Legal Practice and Advocacy in the Russian Federation" and the Code of Legal Ethics, demonstrate disregard of the legal profession rules and show disregard of the corporate ethics, discipline and morality.

According to the Federal Chamber of Lawyers, the North Ossetian bar association will hear a disciplinary case against Pashayev on September 18.  The Moscow law chamber has adjourned a case against Dobrovinsky upon his request.

On September 8, actor Efremov received 8 years in penal colony for and was banned from driving for three years. The Presnensky District Court of Moscow however returned him his broken Jeep. The court found that victim Sergey Zakharov was killed in the accident due to the defendant's driving behaviour. After the conviction the defendant waived the services of Pashayev.

