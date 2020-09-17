Рейтинг@Mail.ru
17/09/2020 17:21

News

Over 2,000 land plots forfeited from two prosecuted ex-heads of Moscow Region districts

Tags: Assets, Seizure, Federal Bailiff Service, The Prosecutor General's Office, Alexander Postrigan, Alexander Shestun, Moscow region, Russia
16:54 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – Over 2,000 land plots and other assets have been seized from prosecuted ex-heads of the Moscow Region’s Serpukhov and Klin districts Alexander Shestun and Alexander Postrigan in favor of the state, according to a statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Prosecutors along with bailiffs managed to forfeit to the state 106 property items, 642 land plots, 7 transport vehicles, precious metals and jewellery, valuable weapon and monetary assets from Shestun; and 1,365 land plots from Postrigan, the statement reads.

In August, a court in Odintsovo town near Moscow forfeited immovable assets in the amount of more than 1 billion rubles (about $14 million) belonging to Shestun charged with fraud, money laundering, illegal business and receiving a large-scale bribe and other codefendants.

Last September, a court in Klin seized assets worth about 9 billion rubles (about $120 million at the current exchange rate) from Postrigan accused of embezzlement, forgery and abuse of office.


