Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/09/2020 17:21

News

Print this

Urals resident arrested in absentia in case over assault on Russian center in Kiev

Context
Tags: Diplomacy, Assault, Arrest, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Ukraine, Russia, Moscow
14:15 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a wanted resident of Yekaterinburg, Ural, Yury Izotov charged with assault on the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued in absentia for another defendant on the international wanted list Mikhail Agafonov.

Investigators claim that on February 18, 2018, Agafonov and Izotov participated in the attack against the building of the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev with other men threw stones into the building, broke windows and doors.

According to the Investigative Committee, in 2018, radicals illegally entered the center, destructed an exposition devoted to the oeuvre of Russian opera singer Fedor Chaliapin, painted a wall with anti-Russian signs and used violence against a counsellor of Russia’s embassy in Ukraine.

Several persons allegedly involved have been arrested in absentia by Russian courts.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Urals resident arrested in absentia in case over assault on Russian center in Kiev

14:15 17/09/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a wanted resident of Yekaterinburg, Ural, Yury Izotov charged with assault on the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moskalkova asks French Justice Minister for release of Russian Vinnik from detention

15:17 17/09/2020 Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has sent a petition to the French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti seeking release of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik from detention.

Former head of Globex Bank gets 3 years behind bars for embezzling 12 million euros

15:50 17/09/2020 The Tagansky District Court of Moscow on Thursday found a former president of Globex Bank Vitaly Vavilin guilty of embezzling 12 million euros from the financial organization and sentenced him to 3 years in penal colony.

Moscow Business Ombudsman reports 100 successful cases in 2020

16:22 17/09/2020 The Office of Moscow Business Rights Commissioner Tatiana Mineyeva could help to settle one hundred cases in favor of businesspersons since the beginning of 2020.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100