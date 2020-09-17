Urals resident arrested in absentia in case over assault on Russian center in Kiev

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

14:15 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a wanted resident of Yekaterinburg, Ural, Yury Izotov charged with assault on the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued in absentia for another defendant on the international wanted list Mikhail Agafonov.

Investigators claim that on February 18, 2018, Agafonov and Izotov participated in the attack against the building of the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev with other men threw stones into the building, broke windows and doors.

According to the Investigative Committee, in 2018, radicals illegally entered the center, destructed an exposition devoted to the oeuvre of Russian opera singer Fedor Chaliapin, painted a wall with anti-Russian signs and used violence against a counsellor of Russia’s embassy in Ukraine.

Several persons allegedly involved have been arrested in absentia by Russian courts.



