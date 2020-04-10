Urals resident charged with assault on Russian center in Kiev in absentia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:25 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – A resident of Yekaterinburg, Ural, Yury Izotov has been charged in absentia with assault on the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

Investigators believe that the man has left Russia and take steps to his international search, the statement reads.

In February, another Russian citizen Mikhail Agafonov was charged as part of this case.

Investigators claim that on February 18, 2018, Agafonov and Izotov participated in the attack against the building of the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev with other men threw stones into the building, broke windows and doors.

According to the Investigative Committee, in 2018, radicals illegally entered the center, destructed an exposition devoted to the oeuvre of Russian opera singer Fedor Chaliapin, painted a wall with anti-Russian signs and used violence against a counsellor of Russia’s embassy in Ukraine.

Several persons allegedly involved have been arrested in absentia by Russian courts.



