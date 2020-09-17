Рейтинг@Mail.ru
17/09/2020 00:47

Owner of car damaged in vehicle accident with Efremov challenges actor’s sentence

Tags: Sentence, Appeal, Car crash, Mikhail Efremov, Russia, Moscow
18:08 16/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 16 (RAPSI) – The lease company Stone-XXI, which had owned a car damaged in a traffic road accident involving Mikhail Efremov, filed an appeal seeking to overturn sentence given to the actor, the press service of Moscow’s Presnensky District Court told RAPSI on Wednesday.

The company in its appeal also asked to recognize it injured party in the case. 

On September 8, the actor received 8 years in penal colony for and was banned Efremov from driving for three years. The court returned him his broken Jeep. The court found that victim Sergey Zakharov was killed in the accident due to the defendant's driving behaviour.

When delivering sentence Judge Elena Abramova said Efremov needed no compulsory psychiatric care. The defendant accepted the danger of his actions and did not suffer serious mental diseases, the judge stated. However, the court considered his guilty plea during the pretrial investigation and his three minor children as mitigating circumstances.

On September 3, a prosecutor demanded an 11-year imprisonment for Efremov and driving ban for 3 years. That day, the court heard the parties’ arguments. Before the beginning Efremov made a plea of guilty. Earlier, he refused to admit his guilt and said he remembered nothing.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

