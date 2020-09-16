Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/09/2020 00:37

News

Print this

Russian actor Efremov changes defense lawyer at appeal stage

Context
Tags: Alcohol, Legal practice, Sentence, Appeal, Car crash, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
18:45 15/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 15 (RAPSI) – Lawyer Roman Filippov will act as a defense lawyer for actor Mikhail Efremov sentenced to 8 years behind bars for a drunken fatal road traffic accident in an appeals instance, RAPSI was told Tuesday in the Russian Lawyers Company.

According to the company, Filippov has more than a 15-year work experience in the sphere of criminal and civil law.

Efremov waived the services of attorney Elman Pashayev because he was dissatisfied with his sentence, the public oversight commission’s member Eva Merkacheva told RAPSI earlier.

Efremov is now in a Moscow detention center.

On September 8, the actor received 8 years in penal colony for and was banned Efremov from driving for three years. The court returned him his broken Jeep. The court found that victim Sergey Zakharov was killed in the accident due to the defendant's driving behaviour.

When delivering sentence Judge Elena Abramova said Efremov needed no compulsory psychiatric care. The defendant accepted the danger of his actions and did not suffer serious mental diseases, the judge stated. However, the court considered his guilty plea during the pretrial investigation and his three minor children as mitigating circumstances.

On September 3, a prosecutor demanded an 11-year imprisonment for Efremov and driving ban for 3 years. That day, the court heard the parties’ arguments. Before the beginning Efremov made a plea of guilty. Earlier, he refused to admit his guilt and said he remembered nothing.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian actor Efremov changes defense lawyer at appeal stage

18:45 15/09/2020 Lawyer Roman Filippov will act as a defense lawyer for actor Mikhail Efremov sentenced to 8 years behind bars for a drunken fatal road traffic accident in an appeals instance.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill to exempt multi-child families from land tax reaches Russia’s State Duma

17:40 15/09/2020 A bill stipulating exemption of families with three or more minor children from paying land use taxes has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

Bribery probe into co-owner of ill-fated Kemerovo mall completed

17:52 15/09/2020 Investigation into a co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall that became a site of deadly fire killing 60 people in Russia's Kemerovo in March 2018 was completed.

Businessman recovers $40K from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution

18:06 15/09/2020 Entrepreneur Yury Chub could recover three million rubles (about $40,000) from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution continuing over almost 14 years.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100