Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/09/2020 13:51

News

Print this

Russian Supreme Court refuses to review opposition figures’ 2012 riot case sentence

Context
Tags: Riots, ECHR, Supreme Court, Leonid Razvozzhayev, Sergei Udaltsov, Russia
12:23 16/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 16 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court’s Presidium on Wednesday refused to reconsider sentence against Russian opposition activists Sergey Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozzhayev in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case basing on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The highest instance thus upheld the Moscow City Court’s ruling against the opposition activists.

Udaltsov and Razvozzhayev asked the Supreme Court to overturn their sentence in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case basing on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). According to lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky, the ECHR has held that Russia had violated Part 1 of the Article 6 of the European Convention for Human Rights (Right to a fair trial) by convicting the opposition activists based on the testimony of another defendant Konstantin Lebedev, who had signed a plea deal with investigators.

Over 400 people were arrested and scores injured in the Bolotnaya Square protests that turned violent in May 2012. Dozens were later charged with inciting riots and assault on law enforcement officers.

Riot organizers Leonid Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison each based partly on testimony by Konstantin Lebedev, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison but released on parole.

Other convicts in the riots case received punishment ranging from suspended sentences to four years in prison. Several defendants were pardoned; one is undergoing compulsory mental treatment.

In November 2019, the ECHR refused to declare the activists’ prosecution politically motivated, however, it recognized violation of their right to a fair trial and awarded Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov 11,000 and 9,000 euros in compensation respectively.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Supreme Court refuses to review opposition figures’ 2012 riot case sentence

12:23 16/09/2020 The Supreme Court’s Presidium on Wednesday refused to reconsider sentence against Russian opposition activists Sergey Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozzhayev in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case basing on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

About 200,000 persons yearly released from penitentiary facilities in Russia - official

13:06 16/09/2020 Yearly, about 200,000 convicts are being released from penitentiary facilities; the major question in the penitentiary practice is what they are to do after that, how they are to live, Deputy Head of the Department for Organizational and Analytical Support of the Directorate for Educational, Social, and Psychological Work of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Sergey Gudin said addressing participants of the All-Russian Conference on Resocialization and Adaptation of Convicted Citizens hosted by Russia’s Civic Chamber on Wednesday.

Russian Supreme Court refuses to review opposition figures’ 2012 riot case sentence

12:23 16/09/2020 The Supreme Court’s Presidium on Wednesday refused to reconsider sentence against Russian opposition activists Sergey Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozzhayev in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case basing on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Infamous Russian nationalist found dead in detention - source

12:39 16/09/2020 The leader of the Restruct nationalist movement Maxim Martsinkevich was found dead in an isolation unit in transit to Moscow from Chelyabinsk, a source familiar with the matter told RAPSI on Wednesday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100