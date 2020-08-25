Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/08/2020 23:40

News

Print this

Russian Supreme Court to hear opposition figures’ 2012 riot case sentence vacation claim

Context
Tags: Riots, ECHR, Supreme Court, Leonid Razvozzhayev, Sergei Udaltsov, Russia
18:13 25/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court’s Presidium will consider the possibility of vacation of sentence against Russian opposition activists Sergey Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozzhayev in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case on September 16, according to the court’s press service.

Udaltsov and Razvozzhayev asked the Supreme Court to overturn their sentence in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case basing on the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). According to lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky, the ECHR has held that Russia had violated Part 1 of the Article 6 of the European Convention for Human Rights (Right to a fair trial) by convicting the opposition activists based on the testimony of another defendant Konstantin Lebedev, who had signed a plea deal with investigators.

Over 400 people were arrested and scores injured in the Bolotnaya Square protests that turned violent in May 2012. Dozens were later charged with inciting riots and assault on law enforcement officers.

Riot organizers Leonid Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison each based partly on testimony by Konstantin Lebedev, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison but released on parole.

Other convicts in the riots case received punishment ranging from suspended sentences to four years in prison. Several defendants were pardoned; one is undergoing compulsory mental treatment.

In November 2019, the ECHR refused to declare the activists’ prosecution politically motivated, however, it recognized violation of their right to a fair trial and awarded Razvozzhayev and Udaltsov 11,000 and 9,000 euros in compensation respectively.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Supreme Court to hear opposition figures’ 2012 riot case sentence vacation claim

18:13 25/08/2020 The Supreme Court’s Presidium will consider the possibility of vacation of sentence against Russian opposition activists Sergey Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozzhayev in the 2012 Bolotnaya Square riot case on September 16.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Leningrad Region penitentiary official imprisoned for 15 years for murder organization

17:18 25/08/2020 The Leningrad Regional Court based on a guilty verdict of jurors sentenced ex-deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate Sergey Moiseyenko to 15 years in high-security prison for organization of assassination against his subordinate.

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog initiates case against chocolate manufacturer Lindt

17:02 25/08/2020 The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has opened a case against company Lindt und Sprüngli (Russia) after finding differences in the quality of chocolate products sold under the same Lindt brand in Russia and in Western European countries.

Mother urges to provide her seriously ill child with drug worth over $1 mln

16:07 25/08/2020 A woman in court requests the St. Petersburg healthcare committee to urgently provide her child with a drug worth over $1 million.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100