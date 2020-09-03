Рейтинг@Mail.ru
03/09/2020 20:30

News

Ex-Khabarovsk Region Governor denied release from detention as part of murder case

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Moscow, Russia
18:20 03/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 3 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Thursday dismissed a motion of the former Khabarovsk Region Governor Sergey Furgal detained on charges of organized murders of businessmen in 2004-2005 to place him under house arrest or impose other non-custodial restrictive measure, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court extended his detention until December 9.

On July 10, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court placed Furgal charged with killing and attempted murders of businessmen in detention. The hearing was held behind closed doors. A judge took the decision granting a motion of investigators who said about threats against other defendants in the case. 

Furgal denied his guilt and political nature of the case.

Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, crimes were committed by an organized criminal group allegedly led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.

