Detention of lawyer Khasavov extendend until December 19

18:03 03/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Izmailovsky District Court on Thursday extended detention of attorney Dagir Khasavov charged with compulsion of evidence until December 19, according to his defense.

The lawyer's prosecution is related to a case against Deputy prime minister of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov. According to investigators, Khasavov threatened a witness of prosecution via social media inducing him to change his testimony in court.

The lawyer was arrested in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty.