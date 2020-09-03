Рейтинг@Mail.ru
03/09/2020 20:30

News

Detention of lawyer Khasavov extendend until December 19

Tags: Obstructing justice, Pre-trial detention, Izmailovsky District Court, Dagir Khasavov, Moscow, Russia
18:03 03/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Izmailovsky District Court on Thursday extended detention of attorney Dagir Khasavov charged with compulsion of evidence until December 19, according to his defense.

The lawyer's prosecution is related to a case against Deputy prime minister of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov. According to investigators, Khasavov threatened a witness of prosecution via social media inducing him to change his testimony in court.

The lawyer was arrested in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

 

